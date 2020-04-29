A recent market study on the global Automotive Valves market reveals that the global Automotive Valves market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Valves market is discussed in the presented study.

The Automotive Valves market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Automotive Valves market.

The presented report segregates the Automotive Valves market into different segments.

Segmentation of the Automotive Valves market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Automotive Valves market on a global scale.

Market: Dynamics

The world automotive valves market is envisaged to be boosted by the rapid rise in automobile sales across major regions. Countries such as India and China are witnessing a surge in the growth of automobile sales and production warranting a positive impact on the progress of the market. Heavy penalties imposed by authorities such as Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) upon failure to adhere to emission standards could bode well for the market. New automotive valve technologies, as a result, could receive investments directed by automakers. The market for supportable automotive valves is projected to be advantaged in the coming years due to the increasing upgrade of automobiles and incessant rise in automobile demand.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Segmentation

The international automotive valves market is prophesied to see a product segmentation into AT control valve, water valve, tire valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, solenoid valve, fuel system valve, thermostat valve, brake valve, air conditioning (A/C) valve, and engine (inlet and outlet) valve. By 2022, engine (inlet and outlet) valve could achieve a larger revenue of US$6.1 bn.

By vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-size passenger cars, and compact passenger cars are anticipated to divide the international automotive valves market.

By sales channel, OEM and aftermarket could be the two chief segments for the international automotive valves market.

By function, the international automotive valves market is predicted to be segregated into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic, and mechanical and pilot-operated.

By geography, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe could be key segments of the international automotive valves market.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Competition

The analysts authoring the report on the worldwide automotive valves market study some of the vital industry players. Readers could gain important knowledge about companies such as Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Eaton, FTE Automotive, MAHLE GmbH, FUJI OOZX, Inc., and Knorr Bremse AG.

