Research Nester released a report titled “Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global rugged handheld electronic devices market in terms of market segmentation by type, by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The rugged handheld electronic devices market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is further estimated to create an incremental opportunity of approximately USD 7,500 million during the forecast period.

Rugged handheld electronic devices are the electronic devices designed and constructed in such a way that allows them to be operated even during various harsh environmental and internal conditions. These devices usually consist of laptops, smartphones, tablets, readers, scanners and mobile laptops among others and are commonly used during field sales, field services, transportation and distribution services, retail as well as manufacturing. The market is segmented by type, by product, by end user and by region. On the basis of type, the rugged handheld electronic devices market is segmented into semi-rugged, fully-rugged and ultra-rugged, out of which, the segment for ultra-rugged handheld electronic devices held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue the trend and reach the highest market value of about USD 6,000 million by 2027.

On the basis of region, the rugged handheld electronic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to observe the highest growth in the coming years. Moreover, rugged handheld electronic devices market in North America is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Rising Technological Advancements to Drive the Market Growth

The market for rugged handheld electronic devices is anticipated to grow on the back of growing efforts by leading companies in order to develop technologically advanced products through research and development. The various new features and abilities presented by rugged handheld electronic devices are predicted to further drive the market growth in the next few years. However, the high cost associated with rugged handheld electronic devices is estimated to become a major growth restricting factor for the market over the forecast period as it limits the market for personal users and individual customers as well as for corporations which need to buy the devices in bulk.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global rugged handheld electronic devices market which includes company profiling of Advantech Co., Ltd., Cipherlab Co., Ltd., Datalogic S.P.A., Handheld Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Zebra Technologies.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global rugged handheld electronic devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

