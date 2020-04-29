Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Research Trends Analysis by 2027
The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Big Data in Oil and Gas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Big Data in Oil and Gas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
Accenture, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini SE, and OSIsoft LLC are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.
The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market is segmented as below:
Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Component
- Software
- Data Analytics
- Data Collection
- Data Discovery and Visualization
- Data Management
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Data Type
- Structured
- Unstructured
- Semi-structured
Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Application
- Upstream
- Conventional
- Unconventional
- Midstream
- Downstream
- Administration
Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Big Data in Oil and Gas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Big Data in Oil and Gas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Big Data in Oil and Gas Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Big Data in Oil and Gas market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
