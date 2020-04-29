Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Pipeline Drug

April 29, 2020
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs.

The therapies that are approved for the NSCLC treatment are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab) along with many more.

 

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

 

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

  • Nazartinib (EGF816)
  • Capmatinib (INC280)
  • Tepmetko (tepotinib)
  • Merestinib
  • JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)
  • Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib
  • X-396 (Ensartinib)
  • Tedopi (OSE2101)
  • Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)
  • SAR408701
  • Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)
  • PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)
  • Pralsetinib (BLU-667)
  • TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)
  • Avelumab (Bavencio)
  • Veliparib (ABT-888): Sitravatinib (MGCD516)
  • Tesevatinib
  • Romiplostim: Cabozantinib
  • Sym015
  • AMG 510
  • INCMGA00012 (MGA012)
  • Libtayo (Cemiplimab)
  • Bavituximab
  • M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)
  • And many others

 

Key Players covered in the report are:-

  • Novartis Pharmaceuticals
  • Merck KGaA
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Janssen Research & Development
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Xcovery
  • BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
  • OSE Immunotherapeutics
  • Sanofi
  • Pfizer
  • Astellas Pharma
  • Seattle Genetics
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation
  • Takeda
  • AbbVie
  • Kadmon Corporation
  • Amgen
  • Symphogen
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
  • Avid Bioservices
  • GlaxoSmithKline

And many others

The report includes provides in depth analysis historical and forecasted Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC, Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC by Mutations/Biomarkers, Total Market Size of PD-L1 NSCLC, Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC, Total Market Size of c-Met, Total Market Size of EGFR, Total Market Size of ALK as well.

Market Driver

NSCLC mARKET DRIVER

Market Barrier

NSCLC mARKET barrier

Key Questions Answered

  • What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?
  • What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • What would be the total number of patients of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?
  • What are the currently available treatments of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Reasons to buy

  • The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –
    Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market
  • Quantify patient populations in the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans
  • Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered
  • Understand the magnitude of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer population by its epidemiology
  • The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

  • Patient Segmentation
  • Disease Risk and Burden
  • Risk of disease by the segmentation
  • Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

 

Table of Contents

1.

Key Insights

2.

Executive Summary of NSCLC

3.

SWOT Analysis of NSCLC

4.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5.

NSCLC Disease Background and Overview

6.

NSCLC Diagnosis  

7.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1.

The United States Epidemiology

8.

EU-5 Epidemiology

8.1.

Germany

8.2.

France

8.3.

Italy

8.4.

Spain

8.5.

The United Kingdom

9.

Japan Epidemiology

10.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices

11.

Guideline of NSCLC

12.

Unmet Needs of NSCLC

13.

Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials

14.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies

14.1.

Key Cross

14.2.

Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

14.3.

Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

14.4.

Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

14.5.

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche

14.6.

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

14.7.

Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis

14.8.

Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

14.9.

Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer

14.10.

Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer

14.11.

Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

14.12.

Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche

14.13.

Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare

14.14.

Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly

15.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

15.1.

Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.2.

Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.3.

Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA

15.4.

Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company

15.5.

JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development

15.6.

Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development

15.7.

Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

15.8.

X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery

15.9.

Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

15.10.

Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics

15.11.

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

15.12.

SAR408701: Sanofi

15.13.

Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer

15.14.

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

15.15.

Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation

15.16.

TAK-788: Takeda

15.17.

Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.18.

Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

15.19.

Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie

15.20.

Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

15.21.

Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation

15.22.

Romiplostim: Amgen

15.23.

Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda

15.24.

Sym015: Symphogen

15.25.

AMG 510: Amgen

15.26.

INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited

15.27.

Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

15.28.

Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc

15.29.

M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA

16.

NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis

17.

PD-L1—Market Size

18.

BRAF Mutation—Market Size

19.

c-MET Mutation—Market Size

20.

EGFR Mutation—Market Size

21.

ALK-Mutation—Market Size

22.

Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies

23.

Market Drivers of NSCLC

24.

Market Barriers of NSCLC

25.

Appendix

26.

DelveInsight Capabilities

27.

Disclaimer

28.

About DelveInsight

 

Request a Webex Demo to get a walk-through of the report:  https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

