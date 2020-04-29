“Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs.

The therapies that are approved for the NSCLC treatment are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab) along with many more.

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

Nazartinib (EGF816)

Capmatinib (INC280)

Tepmetko (tepotinib)

Merestinib

JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)

Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib

X-396 (Ensartinib)

Tedopi (OSE2101)

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)

SAR408701

Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)

Pralsetinib (BLU-667)

TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Veliparib (ABT-888): Sitravatinib (MGCD516)

Tesevatinib

Romiplostim: Cabozantinib

Sym015

AMG 510

INCMGA00012 (MGA012)

Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

Bavituximab

M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)

And many others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Research & Development

Hoffmann-La Roche

Xcovery

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sanofi

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

Seattle Genetics

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Takeda

AbbVie

Kadmon Corporation

Amgen

Symphogen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Avid Bioservices

GlaxoSmithKline

And many others

The report includes provides in depth analysis historical and forecasted Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC, Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC by Mutations/Biomarkers, Total Market Size of PD-L1 NSCLC, Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC, Total Market Size of c-Met, Total Market Size of EGFR, Total Market Size of ALK as well.

Market Driver

Market Barrier

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Reasons to buy

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of NSCLC 3. SWOT Analysis of NSCLC 4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5. NSCLC Disease Background and Overview 6. NSCLC Diagnosis 7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1. The United States Epidemiology 8. EU-5 Epidemiology 8.1. Germany 8.2. France 8.3. Italy 8.4. Spain 8.5. The United Kingdom 9. Japan Epidemiology 10. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices 11. Guideline of NSCLC 12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC 13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials 14. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies 14.1. Key Cross 14.2. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech) 14.3. Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca 14.4. Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb 14.5. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche 14.6. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck 14.7. Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis 14.8. Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca 14.9. Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer 14.10. Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer 14.11. Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 14.12. Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche 14.13. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare 14.14. Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly 15. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies 15.1. Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.2. Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.3. Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA 15.4. Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company 15.5. JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development 15.6. Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development 15.7. Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche 15.8. X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery 15.9. Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals 15.10. Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics 15.11. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company 15.12. SAR408701: Sanofi 15.13. Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer 15.14. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics 15.15. Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation 15.16. TAK-788: Takeda 15.17. Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.18. Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer 15.19. Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie 15.20. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene 15.21. Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation 15.22. Romiplostim: Amgen 15.23. Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda 15.24. Sym015: Symphogen 15.25. AMG 510: Amgen 15.26. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited 15.27. Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 15.28. Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc 15.29. M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA 16. NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis 17. PD-L1—Market Size 18. BRAF Mutation—Market Size 19. c-MET Mutation—Market Size 20. EGFR Mutation—Market Size 21. ALK-Mutation—Market Size 22. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies 23. Market Drivers of NSCLC 24. Market Barriers of NSCLC 25. Appendix 26. DelveInsight Capabilities 27. Disclaimer 28. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.