Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Pipeline Drug
“Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs.
The therapies that are approved for the NSCLC treatment are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab) along with many more.
Drugs covered in the report are:-
There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as
- Nazartinib (EGF816)
- Capmatinib (INC280)
- Tepmetko (tepotinib)
- Merestinib
- JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)
- Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib
- X-396 (Ensartinib)
- Tedopi (OSE2101)
- Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)
- SAR408701
- Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)
- PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)
- Pralsetinib (BLU-667)
- TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)
- Avelumab (Bavencio)
- Veliparib (ABT-888): Sitravatinib (MGCD516)
- Tesevatinib
- Romiplostim: Cabozantinib
- Sym015
- AMG 510
- INCMGA00012 (MGA012)
- Libtayo (Cemiplimab)
- Bavituximab
- M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)
- And many others
Key Players covered in the report are:-
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Merck KGaA
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Janssen Research & Development
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Xcovery
- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Astellas Pharma
- Seattle Genetics
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation
- Takeda
- AbbVie
- Kadmon Corporation
- Amgen
- Symphogen
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
- Avid Bioservices
- GlaxoSmithKline
And many others
The report includes provides in depth analysis historical and forecasted Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC, Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC by Mutations/Biomarkers, Total Market Size of PD-L1 NSCLC, Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC, Total Market Size of c-Met, Total Market Size of EGFR, Total Market Size of ALK as well.
Market Driver
Market Barrier
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?
- What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the total number of patients of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?
- What are the currently available treatments of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?
Reasons to buy
- The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –
Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market
- Quantify patient populations in the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered
- Understand the magnitude of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer population by its epidemiology
- The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk and Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Key Insights
|
2.
|
Executive Summary of NSCLC
|
3.
|
SWOT Analysis of NSCLC
|
4.
|
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
|
5.
|
NSCLC Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
NSCLC Diagnosis
|
7.
|
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
7.1.
|
The United States Epidemiology
|
8.
|
EU-5 Epidemiology
|
8.1.
|
Germany
|
8.2.
|
France
|
8.3.
|
Italy
|
8.4.
|
Spain
|
8.5.
|
The United Kingdom
|
9.
|
Japan Epidemiology
|
10.
|
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices
|
11.
|
Guideline of NSCLC
|
12.
|
Unmet Needs of NSCLC
|
13.
|
Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials
|
14.
|
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies
|
14.1.
|
Key Cross
|
14.2.
|
Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)
|
14.3.
|
Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca
|
14.4.
|
Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
14.5.
|
Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche
|
14.6.
|
Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck
|
14.7.
|
Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis
|
14.8.
|
Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca
|
14.9.
|
Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer
|
14.10.
|
Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer
|
14.11.
|
Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals
|
14.12.
|
Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche
|
14.13.
|
Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare
|
14.14.
|
Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly
|
15.
|
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies
|
15.1.
|
Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
|
15.2.
|
Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
|
15.3.
|
Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA
|
15.4.
|
Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company
|
15.5.
|
JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development
|
15.6.
|
Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development
|
15.7.
|
Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche
|
15.8.
|
X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery
|
15.9.
|
Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
|
15.10.
|
Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics
|
15.11.
|
Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company
|
15.12.
|
SAR408701: Sanofi
|
15.13.
|
Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer
|
15.14.
|
PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics
|
15.15.
|
Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation
|
15.16.
|
TAK-788: Takeda
|
15.17.
|
Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
|
15.18.
|
Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer
|
15.19.
|
Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie
|
15.20.
|
Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene
|
15.21.
|
Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation
|
15.22.
|
Romiplostim: Amgen
|
15.23.
|
Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda
|
15.24.
|
Sym015: Symphogen
|
15.25.
|
AMG 510: Amgen
|
15.26.
|
INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited
|
15.27.
|
Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|
15.28.
|
Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc
|
15.29.
|
M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA
|
16.
|
NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis
|
17.
|
PD-L1—Market Size
|
18.
|
BRAF Mutation—Market Size
|
19.
|
c-MET Mutation—Market Size
|
20.
|
EGFR Mutation—Market Size
|
21.
|
ALK-Mutation—Market Size
|
22.
|
Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies
|
23.
|
Market Drivers of NSCLC
|
24.
|
Market Barriers of NSCLC
|
25.
|
Appendix
|
26.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
27.
|
Disclaimer
|
28.
|
About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.
