DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlights from report are:

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, the total incident cases of NSCLC patients by histology in the 7MM were observed to be 142,566, 228,106, 57,027, and 57,027 cases of squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and others in the year 2017.

The market size of NSCLC in the 7MM is expected to increase during study period. According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of NSCLC is from the United States followed by Japan, Germany, and the UK.

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.

One of the most exciting developments in lung cancer medicine is the introduction of targeted treatments.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

NSCLC can be located in the mid-chest, but it is often also found in other parts of the lung too. Even though NSCLCs are associated with cigarette smoking, adenocarcinomas may also be found in patients who have never smoked. Also, itis relatively insensitive to chemotherapy and radiation therapy in comparison with SCLC.

Patients of NSCLC with the resectable disease may be cured by surgery or surgery followed by chemotherapy. Local control can be achieved by radiation therapy in a large number of patients with unresectable disease. On the other hand, patients with the locally advanced unresectable disease may achieve long-term survival with radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy and the patients with advanced metastatic disease may achieve improved survival and palliation of symptoms with chemotherapy, targeted agents, and other supportive measures.

Scope of the Report

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The report provides the segmentation of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Quantify patient populations in the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of NSCLC

3. NSCLC: Patient Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2017: By Country

3.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2030: By Country

3.3. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2017: By Mutations/ biomarkers

3.4. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2030: By Mutations/ biomarkers

4. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

4.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

4.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

4.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

4.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC

5. Diagnosis of NSCLC

5.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

5.2. Stages of NSCLC

5.3. Staging System

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

6.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

6.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

6.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

6.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

6.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

6.4. The United States Epidemiology

6.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

6.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

6.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

6.4.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in the United States

7. EU-5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany

7.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany

7.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany

7.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany

7.1.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in Germany

7.2. France

7.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France

7.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France

7.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France

7.2.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in France

7.3. Italy

7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy

7.3.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in Italy

7.4. Spain

7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain

7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain

7.4.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in Spain

7.5. The United Kingdom

7.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom

7.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom

7.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom

7.5.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in the United Kingdom

8. Japan Epidemiology

8.1. Japan

8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan

8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan

8.1.4. Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers in Japan

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

