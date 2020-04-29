Research Nester released a report titled “IoT Operating Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global IoT operating system market in terms of market segmentation by organization size, by component, by services, by application, by vertical and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for IoT operating system is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is estimated to reach a value of around USD 5,800 billion by the end of 2027. Internet of Things (IoT) operating systems are a form of embedded operating systems that improve the efficiency and quality of work with reduced human interference and decreased operating costs.

The market is segmented by organization size, by component, by services, by application, by vertical and by region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into capillary networks management, smart building & home automation, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart healthcare, industrial manufacturing & automation and others. The segment for smart building & home automation is anticipated to hold the largest share in the IoT operating systems market and grow with the highest CAGR of around 40% during the forecast period.

The global IoT operating system market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share in the market and grow at the highest CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period. The IoT operating system market in Europe and Asia Pacific regions are predicted to follow the lead with significant market growths in the next few years.

Rising Business Opportunities and High Market Value to Boost the Market Growth

The market is anticipated to gain a high market value which can be attributed to growing preference of connected devices, increased usage of advanced technology and rising adoption of portable devices all over the world. This is predicted to significantly raise the market growth in the coming years. However, the lack of maintenance of proper industrial standards related to the internet of things operating systems is predicted to hamper the global IoT operating systems market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global IoT operating system market which includes company profiling of ARM Limited, BlackBerry Limited, Canonical Ltd., Enea AB, Google LLC, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics, Microsoft Corporation, SYSGO, Wind River Systems and Huawei.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global IoT operating system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

