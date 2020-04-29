The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market. Hence, companies in the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Ã¢â¬ÅType 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020 Increasing Uptake of Novel Drug Classes to Drive Market GrowthÃ¢â¬, which provides insights into type 2 diabetes in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of China, India, Japan and Australia. The report estimates the market size for 2013 and provides a forecast until 2020, and covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, and treatment use patterns. It also provides in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules, clinical trial failure rates, and recent deals. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI ResearchÃ¢â¬â¢s team of industry experts.

In 2013, the value of the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market in APAC countries was an estimated $6.5 billion, and it is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2013 and 2020 to $10.5 billion. This strong growth is due to the anticipated approval of products in relatively novel treatment classes, such as Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium Glucose Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, as well as the growth of the prevalence population in the APAC region, particularly in India and China.

Scope

The report analyzes the treatment use patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals of the type 2 diabetes in the APAC markets of China, India, Japan, and Australia.It includes

A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including its pathophysiology, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms

In-depth analysis of currently marketed drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, and strengths and weaknesses, as well as a heat map comparing them in terms of safety and efficacy

A comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period; the pipeline is analyzed by Phase distribution, molecule type, program type, mechanism of action and molecular target

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by Phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type

Multi-scenario market forecast data to 2020, taking into account how the market might be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets

Discussion of the drivers of and barriers to market growth

In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the type 2 diabetes market since 2006

Understand the type 2 diabetes pipeline and the factors that indicate that it is becoming more innovative

Examine detailed profiles for promising pipeline products and gain an insight into how and with whom they are likely to compete in the market

Follow the trends in type 2 diabetes clinical trial size and duration in relation to industry averages

Assess the potential risk of future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics, depending on the mechanism of action, by taking into account the recorded clinical trial failure rates

Examine the growth patterns expected for the type 2 diabetes market over the forecast period and the countries that are expected to contribute the most to this growth, allowing you to devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through an understanding of key drivers and barriers

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for strategic partnerships

