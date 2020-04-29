The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Luminaire and Lighting Control market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Luminaire and Lighting Control market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global luminaire and lighting control market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the luminaire and lighting control market include General Electric Co., Philips Lighting N.V., General Electric, Cree,Inc, Legrand S.A., OSRAM Licht AG, Eaton Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and LSI Industries Inc.. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The Luminaire and Lighting Control Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market

By Product

Luminaire

Control

By Light

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

HID

Others

By Technology

Wired

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth ZigBee Others



By Component

Hardware LED Drivers & Ballasts Sensors Switches Dimmers Relay Units Gateways

Software Web-based Cloud-based Hybrid

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others (Public and Government Buildings)

Outdoor Architectural Lighting Roadways Lighting Lighting for Public Places Others (Rail Lines and Harbors)



By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



