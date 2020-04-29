Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Convenience Store Retailing Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward
The ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is anticipated to result in a potential downturn in the Convenience Store Retailing market. Get a hands-on over our resourceful insights that draw the roadmap of how companies are using the global Coronavirus crisis for business gains. Our elaborate reports on COVID-19 analysis offer an in-depth insight about the current trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth.
A recent market study done by the analysts on the global Convenience Store Retailing market reveals that the global Convenience Store Retailing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-2oXX).
The Convenience Store Retailing market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Convenience Store Retailing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Convenience Store Retailing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Convenience Store Retailing market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Convenience Store Retailing market?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Convenience Store Retailing market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
The key players covered in this study
7-Eleven
Pyaterochka
Lawson
Magnit
FamilyMart
Circle K
USmile
Shell
Spar
Oxxo
Speedway
Casey’s General Stores
Americanas Express
Ampm
Love’s
Carrefour SA
Tesco Express
The Co-op Group (Food)
Dixy
Sainsbury`s Local
Lewiatan
Meiyijia
Alfa
Indomaret
GS25
Easy Joy
Zoom
Yellow
Lulu Express
Alonit
OK Grocer
FreshStop
Adnoc Oasis
Quickshop
Pick n Pay Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Retailing Food
Grocery Retailing
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Office Buildings
School
Transportation Hub
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Convenience Store Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Convenience Store Retailing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Convenience Store Retailing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Highlights of the Convenience Store Retailing Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Convenience Store Retailing market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the technological advances on the growth of the Convenience Store Retailing market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Convenience Store Retailing market
The presented report segregates the Convenience Store Retailing market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Convenience Store Retailing market.
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Convenience Store Retailing market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Convenience Store Retailing market report.
