Global Hand Sanitizer Market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in the year 2017. Global Hand Sanitizer Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.73 from 2019 to reach USD 21.39 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share of 8.7% in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period growing at 12%. At the country level, U.S. is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to the high rate of population and increased investment by R&D.

Major market players in Hand Sanitizer Market are Reckitt Benkiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble, Gojo Industries, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., Kutol, and brief overview of 10 companies is provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses are catering to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

SWOT Analysis of Hand Sanitizer Market:

Strength:

Product innovation. For e.g. addition of fragrances.

Support from organizations such as WHO, FDA.

Weakness:

Health hazards

Opportunities:

Growing application base. E.g. supermarkets, offices

Threats:

Intense competition among the producers.

Alcohol content

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as By Product, Distribution Channel, End Use and Region. The Product segment is divided into gel, foam, spray and others in which gel hand sanitizers, contributes to the highest Market share. The Distribution Channel is divided as an online store, departmental store, pharmacy store and others in which departmental Stores segment have the highest share in the Market as a result of changing lifestyle and inclination towards health hygiene.

Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

*Online store

*Departmental store

*Pharmacy store

*Others

By Product

*Gel

*Foam

*Spray

*Others

By End Use

*Restaurants

*Schools

*Hospitals

*Household purpose

*Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key Topic Covered in this Report

*Market Growth Opportunities

*Leading Market Players

*Market Size and Growth Rate

*Market Growth Drivers

*Company Market Share

*Market Trends and Technological

The Hand Sanitizer Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hand Sanitizer Market before evaluating its possibility.

