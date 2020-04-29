Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2028

April 29, 2020
The global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Global Engineering Software Market, By Software Type
  • Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software
  • Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software
  • Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software
  • Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software
Global Engineering Software Market, By Applications
  • Design Automation
  • Plant Design
  • Product Design & Testing
  • Drafting & 3D Modeling
  • Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management)
Global Engineering Software Market, By Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • Latin America (LATAM)

Each market player encompassed in the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

