A recent market study on the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market reveals that the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Mid East. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Delphi (Aptiv)

Autoliv

WABCO

Mobileye (Intel)

Mando Corporation

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Breakdown Data by Type

Low-speed AEBS

High-speed AEBS

The segment of Low-speed AEBS holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

