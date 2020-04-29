Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market during the assessment period.

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market. The Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

By Product Type

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channels

By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs

Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market

Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of key players

Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

