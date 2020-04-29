Optical Sorters Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Optical Sorters Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Optical Sorters Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Optical Sorters Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Optical Sorters market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Optical Sorters market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including TOMRA Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Satake Corporation, Key Technology, and Cimbria. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current optical sorters offerings in emerging economies. For instance, in May 2018, Satake Corporation launched FMSR Series optical sorters in Brazil for a wide range of applications. Two models, FMSR03-L (3 chutes) and FMSR02-L (2 chutes) use RGB technology to remove unwanted products, including irregular-shape defects and discoloration from small products such as coffee beans.

Global Optical Sorters Market Segmentation

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Component

Products

Services Consulting Repair and Maintenance Training



Global Optical Sorters Market, by Type

Camera

Laser

NIR

X-ray

Combined

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by End-use

Food Processing

Tobacco Processing

Waste recycling

Mining

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



