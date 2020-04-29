Global Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Automotive OEM Coating Additives market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the automotive OEM coating additives market identified across the value chain:

BASF Coatings GmbH

HELIOS

Berger Paints India Limited

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries, Inc.

AkzoNobel

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Jotun A/S

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

The Valspar Corporation

The research report on the automotive OEM coating additives market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The global automotive OEM coating additives market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, resin type, technology, coating layer type, application, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

New Sales of Automotive OEM Coating Additives

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market

Competition & Companies Involved

New Technology in the Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market

Value Chain of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The global automotive OEM coating additives market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and participants across the value chain. The automotive OEM coating additives report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the automotive coating (parent) market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the global automotive OEM coating additives market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered in the global automotive OEM coating additives market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market:

What is the structure of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Automotive OEM Coating Additives market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Automotive OEM Coating Additives market

