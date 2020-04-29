A recent market study on the global Baby Monitors market reveals that the global Baby Monitors market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Baby Monitors market is discussed in the presented study.

The Baby Monitors market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Baby Monitors market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Baby Monitors market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Baby Monitors market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Baby Monitors market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global baby monitors market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of baby monitors. The distribution channel analysis of the market has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global baby monitors market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the factors which impactthe market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the baby monitors market.

Some of the major players in the global baby monitors market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-Shi, South Korea), Angelcare(Montreal, Canada), Summer Infant, Inc. (Woonsocket, Rhode Island ,U.S), VTech Holdings Limited (Tai po, Hong Kong), Windeln.De Ag (Munich, Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Dorel Industries Inc. (Montreal, Quebec, Canada), Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Withings(Issy-les-Moulineaux, France), FLIR systems, Inc. (Wilsonville, Oregon United States) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Chicago, Illinois, U.S)among others.

The global baby monitorsmarket has been segmented into:

Global Baby Monitors Market, by Product Type

Audio Baby Monitor

Fixed Video Monitor

Pan & Tilt Monitor

Global Baby MonitorsMarket, by Connectivity

Wired Baby Monitors

Wireless Baby Monitors

Global Baby MonitorsMarket, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America Middle East & Africa



