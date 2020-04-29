Coronavirus threat to global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications
A recent market study on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market reveals that the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market is discussed in the presented study.
The Assisted Reproductive Technology market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market
The presented report segregates the Assisted Reproductive Technology market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market.
Segmentation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Assisted Reproductive Technology market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market report.
Competitive Dynamics
Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others
The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology
- In Vitro Fertilization
- Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
- Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
- Artificial Insemination
- Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
- Intracervical Insemination (ICI)
- Others
- Surrogacy
- Others
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure
- Frozen Donor
- Frozen Non Donor
- Fresh Donor
- Fresh Non Donor
- Embryo Banking
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Russia
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
