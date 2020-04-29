Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Peracetic Acid Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2030

The latest report on the Peracetic Acid market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Peracetic Acid market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Peracetic Acid market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Peracetic Acid market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Peracetic Acid market. The report reveals that the Peracetic Acid market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Peracetic Acid market are enclosed in the report. The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Peracetic Acid market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more. The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Peracetic Acid market segment and sub-segment are included in the report. competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global peracetic acid market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. End-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global peracetic acid market. Key players profiled in the report include Kemira Oyj, Solvay S.A., Promox S.p.A., Evonik Industries, Ecolab Inc., Diversey, Inc., Thai Peroxide Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. and PeroxyChem LLC. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of peracetic acid for 2013, and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of peracetic acid is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on various key end-user segments of peracetic acid. Market size and forecast for each major end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global peracetic acid market as:

Peracetic Acid Market – End-user Analysis

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper Bleaching

Water Treatment

Medical

Agriculture

Others (Including Household, etc.)

Peracetic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America, Africa and the Middle East)

Important Doubts Related to the Peracetic Acid Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Peracetic Acid market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Peracetic Acid market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Peracetic Acid market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Peracetic Acid market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Peracetic Acid market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Peracetic Acid market

