The major industries adopting EAM solutions in the continent are healthcare, oil and gas, government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, metal and mining, and retail. Out of these, the demand for EAM solutions is expected to rise the fastest in the healthcare industry in the near future. The implementation of EAM solutions in hospitals can allow for the reduction in maintenance costs by up to 25%, which ultimately results in affordable healthcare.

These solutions would also reduce operating expenditure and capital and enhance staff productivity and efficiency and patient safety. One of the biggest phenomena currently shaping the North American EAM market is the rising incorporation of internet of things (IoT) with enterprise asset management solutions. In North America, these solutions are adopted in both types of enterprises, namely large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Of these, the demand for EAM solutions was higher among the large enterprises during the historical period (2013–2017). This is attributed to the fact that the large scale enterprises, owing to their higher budgets, are better equipped to adopt these expensive solutions in their processes. However, the increasing availability of affordable cloud-based EAM solutions is expected to encourage SMEs to rapidly adopt these in the coming years.

The skyrocketing implementation of IoT in North America has resulted in its increased integration with EAM as well, primarily due to its ability to provide real-time data to the EAM system, which helps in providing meaningful insights to the user, and in the real-time management, maintenance, and supervision of assets.

Therefore, the demand for EAM solutions, on account of the need to reduce manufacturing and operational costs and improve the efficiency of the overall business process, is expected to rise consistently in North America in the coming years.