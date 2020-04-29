Technological advancements that have taken place over the years have immensely simplified the way we live. Further, with the changing pace of life, our diet has also changed drastically, where packaged foods are now being preferred over fresh produce. These have been the major contributing factors in the rising burden of diseases, majorly chronic ones. Diseases, such as cancer, occur over time and are influenced by environmental conditions and lifestyle. It has been observed that the burden of chronic diseases is rising across the globe, which is creating a dire need for therapies. Some infectious diseases caused by human papilloma virus, hepatitis C virus, and human immunodeficiency virus occur due to the lack of preventive care and poor lifestyle. In 2017, about 36.9 million people in the world suffered from HIV/AIDS, as per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS.

Catalog peptides are of many types, namely cyclic, anti-microbial, calcitonin gene-related, cosmetic, caspase-related, amyloid, tau, adrenomedullin, amylin, and G-protein coupled receptor. The highest demand was for the cyclic catalogue peptides during 2014–2018, and in fact, in the near future, would continue being in the highest demand. Cyclic peptides provide high resistance to endo and exo-peptides, good stability, high bending affinity, and selectivity toward target biomolecules. These cyclic peptides exhibit diverse properties, such as anti-tumor, immunosuppressive, and antibacterial. The catalog peptides market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years.

The life sciences sector is mainly driven by the production of biopharmaceuticals. These are produced by deploying numerous molecular biology techniques, such as the recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology. Host cell transformation is used for the detection of expressed proteins, which is one of the ways to produce and purify desired recombinant protein. This can be seen as a step toward inventing novel therapies and diagnostic measures using genetic engineering, in which gene constructs of the desired protein are made and expressed in a suitable vector. Further, these peptides can be manufactured on an industrial scale, which can then be used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

The catalog peptides market is witnessing growth due to the rising number of approvals for peptide-based drugs. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved six peptide-based drugs as compared to 2007 when only two drugs were approved. Of these six drugs, one was developed by Novo Nordisk A/S, and the rest were developed by small-scale biotech companies. This is indicative of the opportunity that lies in the market for mid-size as well as small biotech companies, which are planning to venture into this domain, as, if the product is of value, it will get the necessary approvals for marketing, irrespective of its brand image.