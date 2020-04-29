The demand for personalized solutions is growing across the globe. With the rapidly rising disposable income, people are spending increasingly on products that complement their individual personalities.

Production printers are used for high-volume printing as they can produce about 60 pages per minute, and these printers can work efficiently for both colored and monochrome printing. According to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global production printer market attained a value of $4.9 billion in 2017 and is predicted to advance at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The reason for this was that these printers are able to provide high-quality and swift color printing. Apart from this, high-speed inkjet printing is rapidly becoming the preferred option for printing transactional documents, as the requirement for print on demand services is growing.

The various technologies on which production printers are based include offset, laser, gravure, inkjet, flexography, screen, and toner. Some other technologies are dye-sublimation, pad, and relief print. Out of these, the largest demand was created for the inkjet production printers during 2013–2017.

A key factor positively affecting the growth of the production printer market is the expanding e-commerce market. The global retail e-commerce market is predicted to generate $4.2 trillion by 2021.

These factors are, in turn, driving the demand for production printing. The print companies are focusing on targeting the e-commerce platforms in order to increase their consumer base.