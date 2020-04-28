One of the major factors fuelling the rising integration for airborne detection systems, for submarines, is the soaring defense budget of many countries across the world. Several nations are increasingly focusing on modernizing their defense programs, thus leading to the purchase of advanced defense equipment, such as arms, lethal systems, and various other kinds of weapons and weapons systems. For instance, for the fiscal year (FY) 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense asked the government for a budget worth $639.1 billion, out of which 27.0% was reserved for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The other important factor pushing the integration of airborne submarine detection systems is the rising number of conflicts amongst several countries sharing sea borders with each other. Due to these factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of airborne detection systems (for use in submarines) is expected to increase from $611.8 million in 2017 to $930.9 million by 2023. The global airborne detection systems for submarines market is additionally predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Globally, North America registered the highest adoption of anti-submarine airborne detection systems in 2017. In North America, the U.S. recorded the higher adoption of these systems in 2017, due to its advanced and strong defense capabilities. Moreover, the U.S. is widely considered to be one of the most powerful nations in the world, in terms of military strength. Additionally, the increasing involvement of the country in various international conflicts is further pushing the adoption of these systems by the U.S. Navy, thereby causing the airborne detection systems for submarines market to grow in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the airborne detection systems for submarines market are taking strategic measures to gain more share in the market. These strategic moves include mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, and partnerships. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc is one of the largest manufacturers in the world that supply airborne detection systems for submarines to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and its allies.

Some of the other major players operating in the global airborne detection systems for submarines industry are L3 Ocean systems, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, and General Dynamics Corporation.

