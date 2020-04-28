Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Matting Agents Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr
Assessment of the Global Matting Agents Market
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Matting Agents market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Matting Agents market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Matting Agents market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Matting Agents sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Matting Agents market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
segmented as follows:
Matting Agents Market: By product type
- Silica
- Thermoplastic
- Wax-based
Matting Agents Market: By technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Others
Matting Agents Market: By application
- Industrial Coatings
- Metal
- Paper
- Plastic
- Printing Inks
- Others
- Wood Coatings
- Leather Coatings
- Architectural Coatings
- Others
Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.
- The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish
- Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
- Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.
- Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
- Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Matting Agents market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Matting Agents market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Matting Agents market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Matting Agents market
Doubts Related to the Matting Agents Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the Matting Agents market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Matting Agents market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Matting Agents market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Matting Agents in region 3?
