Companies in the Bottled Tea market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Bottled Tea market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Bottled Tea market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Bottled Tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Bottled Tea market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Bottled Tea market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

Few of the profiled players in the bottled tea market include Suntory Holdings Ltd, Nestlé S.A, The Coca-Cola Company, Tsing Hsin International Group, PepsiCo Inc, Monster Beverage Company, Uni-President Enterprises, JDP Group, Arizona Beverage Company and OISHI GROUP.

Key manufacturers in the bottled tea market are leveraging strategies such as the expansion of production capacity as well as market presence as well as new product launch.

Suntory Products Ltd. has announced at the beginning of 2018 that it will strengthen the PET bottle production facility of Haruna plant. The PET bottle products will be produced using aseptic packaging to stay ahead of the consumer trends such as health-consciousness and changing work style.

Tiesta Tea, a Chicago-based loose-leaf tea company has launched a new line of functional cold brew bottled tea in targeted grocery stores in the U.S.

In November 2018, Buddha Teas, a California-based brand ventured into Latin America, Mexico with its bottled tea and beverages – single-herb teas, cannabidiol blends and RTD matcha beverage.

In January 2018, the Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of its popular tea brand – Fuzetea in Europe across 37 countries. The brand entails Coke’s strategy to deliver low- and no-sugar options in more packages and locations.

Bottled tea is a general name given for different types of tea that are commercially sold as a bottled drink. Black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea that are made available in bottles are considered rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help in the prevention of a number of diseases including cancer.

The bottled tea market is segmented based on product type, nature, flavor and sales channel. This structure of the bottled tea market is thoroughly discussed in this section of the bottled tea market. Based on product type, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into still bottled tea and sparkling bottled tea.

Further, the bottled tea market segmentation based on sales channel includes HORECA, modern trade, specialty store, departmental stores, convenient store, online retailers, drug stores and other sales channels.

By nature, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into organic and conventional bottled tea. Among different flavors, the bottled tea market is studied for black tea, green tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea and fruit tea.

What will be the impact of megatrends on the tea market and preference for bottled tea in the future?

Which region will lead the production and consumption of bottled tea during the forecast period?

Amid extensive popularity of coffee and development of bottled coffee, how will bottled tea market progress?

Among different types of bottled tea – still and sparkling, which type will be highly preferred in the future?

The robust research methodology followed during the course of the bottled tea market study is provided in this chapter. The methodology of research includes information on the primary as well as secondary research used to study the bottled tea marketplace at a global stage. The resources used to carry out the primary and secondary research are discussed that gives clarity about the assumptions and forecast derived in the bottled tea market report.

