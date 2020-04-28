The latest report on the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market.

The report reveals that the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and applications in all the regions and countries.

The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints for the emulsion polymers market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the emulsion polymers market at the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the emulsion polymers market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis for raw materials (butadiene, styrene, n-butyl acrylate, and vinyl acetate monomer) and emulsion polymers from 2014 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, BASF SE, Batf Industry Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Trinseo S.A., and Wacker Chemie AG. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global emulsion polymers market as follows:



Emulsion Polymers Market – Product Analysis Acrylics Styrene-butadiene latex Vinyl acetate polymers Polyurethane Others (Silicone, Hybrid Epoxy, etc.)



Emulsion Polymers Market – End-user Analysis Paints & Coatings Paper & Paperboard Adhesives Textiles & Non-woven Others (Leather, etc.)



Emulsion Polymers Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Important Doubts Related to the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Emulsion Polymers (Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, and Others) market

