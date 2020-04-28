Latin America precision medicine market

Precision medicine is a combination of molecular biology techniques and system biology. Big data analytics is expected to drive the market in Latin America. Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are focusing on providing personalized treatment and therapies to the population, with the use of technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), data analytics, etc. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period of 2018-2023, due to the emergence of drug discovery technologies. According to Netscribes, the Latin America precision medicine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% leading to a revenue of USD 6.48 Bn by 2023.

Owing to huge investments in diagnostic research and development in Latin America, there is ample scope for the market to grow during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Advancements in drug discovery technology, companion diagnostics, next-gene sequencing (NGS), etc will aid market growth in the coming years.

The Latin America precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies); based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases); and based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics).

In the technology segment, drug discovery holds the largest share in the Latin American precision medicine market, whereas big data analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Cancer comprises of the maximum share in the therapeutics segment due to the higher mortality rate due to cancer.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084379

Key growth factors

Advancements in healthcare technology, demand for personalized medical solutions and treatments are the factors driving the precision medicine market in Latin America. The market is also being driven by favorable government laws and regulations for precision medicine. Due to these reasons the precision medicine market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Threats and key players

Public healthcare spending in the Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil is low. So adoption of precision medicine and advanced healthcare support calls for high out-of-pocket spending, which can hinder the growth of the market. Around 31% of the Latin American population cannot access healthcare for economic reasons. Under such circumstances, the development and use of precision medicines can be challenging.

Major players in the Latin America precision medicine market are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America precision medicine market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America precision medicine market.

3. Market trends in the Latin America precision medicine market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America precision medicine market segmentation by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) – by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America precision medicine market segmentation by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases) – by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin Americaprecision medicine market segmentation by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Brazil, Mexico and Argentina) market size data (USD Bn) for the Latin America precision medicine market and its segmentations by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases), and by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for precision medicine market to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets where precision medicine market is provided.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

8. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Customizations available

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Latin America precision medicine market – overview

2.1. Latin America market overview – market trends, drivers and challenges

2.2. Value chain analysis

2.3. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

2.4. Market size- by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

2.4. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. Market size- by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

2.5. a. Revenue from cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from cardiovascular- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Revenue from central nervous system – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Revenue from psychiatric disorder- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. e. Revenue from infectious diseases- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size- by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics)

2.6. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. d. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. e. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: Latin Americaprecision medicine market- by countries

3.1. Brazil

3.1.1. Market overview- market trends, drivers and challenges

3.1.2. Market size- by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

3.1.2. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.2. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.2. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.2. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.3. Market size- By therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

3.1.3. a. Revenue from cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.3. b. Revenue from cardiovascular – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.3. c. Revenue from psychiatric disorder – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.3. d. Revenue from infectious diseases – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.4. Market size- By technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics)

3.1.4. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.4. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.4. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.4. c. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.1.4. c. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. Argentina

3.2.1. Market overview- market trends, drivers and challenges

3.2.2. Market size- by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

3.2.2. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.2. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.2. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.2. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.3. Market size- By therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

3.2.3. a. Revenue from cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.3. b. Revenue from cardiovascular – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.3. c. Revenue from psychiatric disorder – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.3. d. Revenue from infectious diseases – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.4. Market size- By technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics)

3.2.4. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.4. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.4. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.4. c. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2.4. c. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. Mexico

3.3.1. Market overview- market trends, drivers and challenges

3.3.2. Market size- by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

3.3.2. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.2. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.2. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.2. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.3. Market size- By therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

3.3.3. a. Revenue from cancer – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.3. b. Revenue from cardiovascular – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.3. c. Revenue from psychiatric disorder – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3.3. d. Revenue from infectious diseases – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observation

continue…

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084379

About Kenneth Research:

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609