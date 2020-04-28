Being experimental with food choices is a major trend in our society at the present time. As the income levels of people are increasing, their habits regarding food are also changing. Today trying out new dishes, which are at times expensive, that have new tastes and flavors has become an important part of get-togethers. As people continue to experiment with new cuisines, the popularity of Mexican, Continental, and Chinese cuisines is further gaining traction. It is primarily due to this factor that the demand for spices and seasonings is growing rapidly across the world.

The growing popularity of convenience foods is also resulting in the rising requirement for spices and seasonings. Processed foods which are easier to prepare and have a longer shelf life are referred to as convenience foods. The demand for these foods is increasing due to the rise in number of people who are living by themselves, busy lifestyle, and long working hours. These food items are easily accessible and help people save time and energy required in cooking. In addition to this, advanced packaging options have contributed to the availability of different food options in the market, including frozen, chilled, and packaged. This rising requirement for convenience foods is leading to the growing demand for spices and seasonings.

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global seasonings and spices market attained a value of $21,507.3 million and is projected to advance at a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The two major products in this domain are ground, which includes white pepper, chili powder, marjoram, paprika, sage, turmeric, mint, oregano, coriander, basil, and black pepper, and whole, which includes chili flakes/pepper, cinnamon, dill, parsley, blue poppy seeds, rosemary, tarragon, saffron, aniseed, chives, cumin, fennel, white poppy seeds, sesame, thyme, vanilla, and ginger. Between these two, the larger demand during 2013–2017 was created for whole seasonings and spices, as they offer convenience of processing, in both residential and industrial settings.

Apart from adding flavor to the dishes, spices have medical benefits as well. Take for example cumin, which aids in improving digestion, immunity, treats skin disorders. In addition to this, cumin also helps in treating insomnia, anemia, boils, respiratory disorders, asthma, and bronchitis. Similarly, sesame seeds have cholesterol-lowering phytosterols, and help balance hormones, protect heart health, improve blood pressure and nutrient absorption, fight cancer, and burn fat. Furthermore, cinnamon aids in lowering blood sugar levels and reducing heart disease risk factors. Since consumers are have started opting for a natural, eco-friendly way of life, the demand for spices and seasonings has risen significantly.