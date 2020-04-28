The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Next Generation Stevia market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Next Generation Stevia market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Next Generation Stevia market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Next Generation Stevia market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Next Generation Stevia market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Next Generation Stevia market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Next Generation Stevia market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Next Generation Stevia Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Next Generation Stevia market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Next Generation Stevia market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others. Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

Key Developments In Global Next Generation Stevia Market

In 2017, SweeGen, which is a U.S. based manufacturer of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners several industries and Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced the approval of SweeGen's next generation stevia sweetener, Reb M sweetener derived from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage.

In 2017, Evolva entered into collaboration with Cargill Inc. which is a U.S. based manufacturer and provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial services globally for the introduction of next generation stevia sweetener, EverSweet.

Opportunities for Next Generation Stevia Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers are investing in the technologies that enable development and production of next generation stevia sweeteners for sugar reduction thus, contributing towards the global next generation stevia market since the approval of stevia in 2008 as a commercial ingredient in food and beverages industry, stevia based products have experienced tremendous growth in the global market which is one of the prime factors towards the growing popularity of next generation stevia in the near future.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

