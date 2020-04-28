Traditionally, trickle chargers are used in charging consumer electronics which provide a low rate current that will slowly bring a battery to full charge. Once the battery is in a fully charged state it will continue charging but supposedly only at a rate that is equal to the battery’s self-discharge rate so that the battery remains fully charged. But Smart chargers are much more sophisticated because offering different switchable charging modes as well as they are also programmed to provide a planned and varied output to charge and maintain your battery in the best condition. Nowadays, trend observe in the market is the development of advance charger for the electric vehicle through which one can monitor, manage, and restrict the use of their device remotely to optimize energy consumption.

Smart Battery Chargers are available in two forms wired and wireless. Wired smart battery chargers is the most widely use charging way because it is easily available for every type of chargeable consumer electronics. Further, the low cost than wireless smart battery chargers. However, the complexity due to wire may create some hindrance to market.

Smart Battery Chargers are used in various consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets as well as used in automotive industry for charging electric vehicles. However, smartphone is one of the largest application areas for smart battery charger because increasing adoption of smartphones among consumers in order to socially connected with the world and to maintain that there is a requirement of maintaining smartphone lifecycle and slow discharge of battery, which can be overcome by using smart battery charger.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the global smart battery market due to high adoption of smart electronic devices and electric vehicles in the region mainly in U.S. For instance, in the U.S. alone, sales of smartphones are accounted to be worth around $55.6 billion in 2017, an increase from 18 billion dollars in 2010. Further, North America is the largest market of electric vehicles and requires smart battery charging management system which will further boost the demand for smart battery charger market.

Smart Battery Charger Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the global smart battery charger market are Accutronics Ltd., Analytic Systems Ware Ltd., Associated Equipment Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Exide Technologies, Storage Battery Systems LLC, FRIWO Gerätebau GmbH, HindlePower Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Delta-Q Corporation.

The study provides the detailed study of the smart battery charger market for the period 2014–2030. The major countries covered for the analysis are the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.