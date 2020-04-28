Enteral Feeding is basically a way of feeding nutritionally complete food which contains essential nutrients like protein, minerals, vitamins, carbohydrate, fat, water etc. directly into the stomach or duodenum or jejunum with the help of a tube. This method is used for various reasons and might either be needed for a short term or permanently in some cases. It plays a major role in managing patients with poor voluntary intake, gut dysfunction, chronic neurological or mechanical dysphagia. It is also considered with patients suffering from malnutrition or those who are in the risk of it. It is used for children as well as for adults.

For short term treatments, Nasogastric (NG) and Nasojejunal (NJ) tubes are commonly used and are dependent on gastric emptying. These are fairly easy to insert. For any disease lasting longer than a month, Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrotomy (PEG) or Jejunostomy should be considered. These are directly inserted surgically or endoscopically through the stomach wall. Inserting these can be difficult and one has to be extremely cautious as it can lead to complications.

Market Dynamics:

Ageing actually increases the chances of a person getting Parkinson’s disease or other nervous breakdowns. With percentage of population above 65+ growing at a healthy rate, the market is pegged to have an increased penetration globally. With the increasing pre-term births, rising chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and neurological diseases and an increasing awareness among the patients about the technique will attribute to the growth of this market. Certain complications associated with these tubes like misconnections, tube dislodgement and infections may hit the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in terms of the products, stages and end-usage. In terms of products, the market is segmented into Enteral feeding pumps, tubes, administration reservoirs, giving sets and eternal syringes with more than 50% market owned by Enteral Feeding Pumps. Based on the stages, the market is divided into Pediatric and Adults. The end user market is classified into Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Units (ACU).

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The United States and Canada in North America are the major players globally followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and then ROW. Asia Pacific and Latin America would be the major players in the years to come primarily due to the increase in population in these regions along with the rise in geriatric population.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Abbott LaboratoriesB. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Covidien PLC, Fresenius Se & Co., Halyard Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Moog, Inc. etc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

