The Global Dental Equipment Market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at around XX% CAGR to reach nearly US$ XX billion by 2022.

The report on Dental Equipment Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

Dental equipment refers to tools that are used by dental professionals to detect, diagnose, treat, and prevent illnesses related to the teeth or other oral parts. Dental equipment includes sophisticated systems like dental chairs, dental imaging devices, and dental lasers, as well as simple tools like mirrors, probes, retractors, and excavators. Factors like growing geriatric population and advancement of technology are fuelling the growth of the market.

End Users

The end users of the global dental equipment market are mainly hospitals, dental clinics, dental diagnostic centres and others. Hospitals and dental clinics mainly use dental equipment products that are used to treat patients with dental illnesses. Dental diagnostic centres use products that are used to detect and diagnose dental diseases.

Market Dynamics

Increasing population of people above 65 years of age is helping to expand the dental equipment market as such individuals are naturally prone to suffering from dental illnesses. Advancement of technology has resulted in introduction of dental equipment that help to make dental processes almost pain free, hence resulting in more people opting for dental procedures.

Introduction of products that can be used with lower risk of side effects has also helped in the growth of the market. High prevalence of use of tobacco products is another factor behind the growth of the dental equipment market. Other factors that are helping to expand the market are increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, boom in dental tourism, etc.

The growth of the global dental equipment market is restrained by certain factors like high price of sophisticated dental equipment and lack of awareness in some regions. Hesitation amongst patients to opt for dental procedures also threatens the growth of the market. Another threat to the dental equipment market is the prevalence of alternative forms of treatment of dental illnesses. Hence, companies need to produce affordable and robust equipment that provide effective services to the end users.

Market Segmentation

The global dental equipment market can be segmented based on type of product, end user, and geography. Based on type of product the market can be segmented as systems and parts, dental lasers, dental imaging devices, surgical equipment, hygiene maintenance devices, laboratory machines, therapeutic devices, and others. Based on end users, the market can be segmented as hospitals, dental clinics, dental diagnostic centres, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global dental equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently North America accounts for the largest share of the market. However, there is high growth potential in the APAC and LAMEA region due to high geriatric population, increasing prevalence of tobacco products, and boom in dental tourism.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global dental equipment market are Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca, Sirona Dental Systems, A-dec Inc., Biolase, Inc., and others.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064920

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

