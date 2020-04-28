Analysis of the Global Hydrostatic Testing Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Hydrostatic Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Hydrostatic Testing market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Hydrostatic Testing market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Hydrostatic Testing Market

The Hydrostatic Testing market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Hydrostatic Testing market report evaluates how the Hydrostatic Testing is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Hydrostatic Testing market in different regions including:

Manufacturers of hydrostatic testing equipment and tools across the European region are involved in forming agreements with distributors to move strategically into the Scandinavian offshore and onshore market. For instance, recently, the STATS group signed an agreement with the Norwegian distributor, PSO AS, which will provide the company strategic entry into the Scandinavian market. The agreement was done to build a close-working relationship with PSO to customers in Norway and other neighboring countries.

Others Product Type Segment of the Global Hydrostatic Testing Market is anticipated to grow at a Fast Pace

Based on product type, the global hydrostatic testing market has been segmented into pumps, pressure gauges (master gauges and backup gauges), relief valves and others. Hydrostatic testing pumps are one of the most widely utilized equipment across the globe. Hydrostatic testing pumps accounted for the maximum share in the market by the end of 2017 and are expected to account for more than 3/4th of the overall incremental opportunity created over the forecast period in the global hydrostatic testing market.

North America is expected to remain the Dominant Regional Market over the Forecast Period

On the basis of geography, the global hydrostatic testing market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The North America hydrostatic testing market accounted for the maximum value share in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global hydrostatic testing market over the forecast period. The top 4 countries in Western Europe are expected to account for more than 3/5th of the Western Europe hydrostatic testing market share by the end of 2018, while the top 2 countries in the Middle East & Africa are expected to account for more than 2/5th of the overall hydrostatic testing market share by the end of 2018.

Leading Market Players in the Global Hydrostatic Testing Market

Some of the leading market players in the global hydrostatic testing market include Cosmo Instruments Co., Ltd., Galiso Inc., Hydro-Test Products, Inc., Greene’s Energy Group, International Pipeline Products Limited, H. Lorimer Corp., JM Test Systems, Pumps Australia Pty Ltd., Rice HYDRO, Resato International B.V., China Joy Machinery and Equipment Limited, Petersen Products Co., Cat Pumps, Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Energy Services International.

The global hydrostatic testing market is observed to be one of the most fragmented markets as a large number of players involved in the market primarily cater to the regional market. Key manufacturers of hydrostatic testing equipment are found to be involved in the introduction of new products in the market to meet the ever-increasing demand from end-use industries.

