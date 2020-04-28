The global Boswellia market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Boswellia market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Boswellia market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Boswellia market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Boswellia market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of boswellia producers, and recent developments in the boswellia market space. Some of the key players analyzed are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Alchem International Private Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, among other boswellia producers.

Global Boswellia Market – By Product Type

Resins

Essential Oils

Extracts

Global Boswellia Market – By Source

Boswellia papyrifera

Boswellia sacra

Boswellia serrata

Boswellia cartetii

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Application

Joint Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Asthma

Digestive Disorders

Incense

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By End Use

Food Supplements

Herbal Medicinal Products

Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Boswellia market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Boswellia market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Boswellia Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Boswellia market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Boswellia market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

