Analysis of the Global Yacht Charter Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Yacht Charter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Yacht Charter market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Yacht Charter market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Yacht Charter Market

The Yacht Charter market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Yacht Charter market report evaluates how the Yacht Charter is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Yacht Charter market in different regions including:

Manufacturers are focused towards retrofitting old yachts, especially motor yachts, in order to make them more fuel efficient and reduce CO2 emissions. Eco-friendly yachts with low CO2 emissions are presented with various Environment Protection Awards by RINA – an organization that issues notation Green Plus to environmental-friendly ships on the basis of environment performance index, which includes impact of the vessel on the environment

Sailing yacht to reflect high market value in the years to follow

On the basis of type, the global yacht charter market has been segmented into motor yacht and sailing yacht. Sailing yacht segment is expected to represent largest share in terms of value. In terms of value this segment has been estimated to reach a value of over US$ 10 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Revenue contribution of the segment to the global yacht charter market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Schooner to largely contribute to the growth of sailing yachts during the assessment period

Sailing yacht segment is further categorized into sloop, schooner, catamaran and ketch. In 2017, the schooner sub segment reflected a valuation a bit under US$ 2600 Mn whereas the sloop sub segment reflected a value of over US$ 2700 Mn. In 2017, the sloop sub segment dominated the market. However, the schooner sub segment gained high traction over years and surpassed the sloop sub segment and is estimated to touch a higher valuation of more than US$ 4100 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) as this segment is also projected to register a higher growth rate than the sloop segment. The catamaran sub category is poised to grow at the highest rate to register a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast and is anticipated to reach a value a little less than US$ 1500 Mn by end of 2027.

