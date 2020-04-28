“

The key players covered in this study

Johnson & Johnson

BD

B. Braun Melsungen

Hill-Rom

Mani

Medtronic

Swann-Morton

Feather

KAI Group

Zimmer Biomet

KLS Martin

SteriLance

Huaiyin Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surgical Scissors

Surgical Forceps

Blades & Scalpels

Retractor

Dilators

Auxiliary Instruments

According to the type, surgical scissors had the highest income, accounting for 35.65 percent in 2018, followed by surgical forceps accounting for 25.96 percent.

Market segment by Application, split into

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

According to the application, obstetrics and gynecology and orthotics are the most important, with the annual income accounting for 25.72 percent and 18.16 percent respectively in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South America

Southeast Asia

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Handheld Surgical Instrument status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Handheld Surgical Instrument development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South America, Southeast Asia and India.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handheld Surgical Instrument are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

“