Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Cyber security as a Service Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2025

April 28, 2020
A recent market study on the global Cyber security as a Service market reveals that the global Cyber security as a Service market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cyber security as a Service market is discussed in the presented study.

The Cyber security as a Service market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Cyber security as a Service market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Cyber security as a Service market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the Cyber security as a Service market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the Cyber security as a Service market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Cyber security as a Service Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Cyber security as a Service market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Cyber security as a Service market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Cyber security as a Service market

The presented report segregates the Cyber security as a Service market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Cyber security as a Service market.

Segmentation of the Cyber security as a Service market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Cyber security as a Service market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Cyber security as a Service market report.

companies profiled in cyber security as a service market include Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, Capgemini, Choice CyberSecurity, Transputec Ltd, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Optiv Security Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

The Cyber security as a Service Market is segmented as below.

By Security Type

  • Enterprise Security
  • Endpoint Security
  •  Cloud Security
  •  Network Security
  •  Application Security

By Service Type

  • Threat Intelligence & Behavior Analysis
  • Auditing & Logging
  • Monitoring & altering

By Platform

  • Managed
  • Professional

By Enterprise Size

  • Small and Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

By End Use Industry

  • IT and Telecom
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Defense/Government
  • Automotive
  • Others (education, oil & gas, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Cyber Security as a Service Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • The U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • India
    • China
    • Japan
    • Rest of APAC
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America

