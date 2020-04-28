Due to the fact that the population of the Asia-Pacific region is higher than other regions, the demand for razors here is predicted to be the highest in the coming years. In addition to this, the disposable income of people in countries including China and India is rising, owing to the rapid economic growth. Ascribed to this, people are able to spend on personal care and grooming products more freely than ever.

According to a P&S Intelligence report, valued at $18.0 billion in 2019, the global razor market is predicted to generate revenue of $22.5 billion in 2030, advancing at a 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The different types of razors are safety razors, cartridge razors, straight razors, disposable razors, and electric razors. Because the blades in cartridge razors are easy to replace, they were used the most in 2019. Furthermore, companies market these products strongly, which is also why their adoption rate is higher than other razors.

Men have been making use of razors more than women, owing to the fact that most men groom their beards regularly. Furthermore, men have started paying special attention to their appearance these days, specially their hairstyle and beard, which is why there has been an increase in the number of salons and spas for men.

Since the requirement for such products is continuously increasing, companies in the razor market are developing new variants to remain ahead of their competitors. For example, in January 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. developed its first razor equipped with artificial intelligence, the Series 7000 shaver, which is now available for purchase. This razor provides a shave plan according to the shaving technique of each individual man.