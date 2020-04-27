DelveInsight’s ‘Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some key highlights from the report:

According to DelveInsight’s SCLC market report, total Small Cell Lung Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were assessed to be 85,540 in 2017. Among 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of SCLC in 2017 that accounts for approximately 48% of the total market. The key drivers that are fuelling the Small Cell Lung Cancer market are the Approvals of Immune-check Point Inhibitors; Robust Pipeline with Novel Targets; Increase in the Geriatric Population that will progress the SCLC market. The SCLC market research report will help clients to understand the major barriers in the SCLC market like Competition of Emerging Drugs with Chemotherapeutic Agents; High Cost of Treatment, Generic chemotherapy still the treatment for SCLC, No definite biomarkers available for progressive or the transformative form of disease, Lack of Diagnosis in the Limited Stage, Challenges in early detection of SCLC due to the lack of specific symptoms and rapid tumour growth making current approaches to screening ineffective in diagnosing patients at early disease stages.

Small cell lung cancer is fast-growing lung cancer. It usually starts in bronchi. Although the cancer cells are small, they grow aggressively and create large tumors. These kinds of tumors often metastasize quickly to other parts of the body.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology segmentation is based on Total Incident Patient Population, Gender-specific, Stage-specific, Age-specific, and Line-wise treatment of extensive-stage SCLC.

Key findings of DelveInsight’s Epidemiology model

According to the DelveInsight market report, total Small Cell Lung Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were assessed to be 85,540 in 2017. The United States has the highest percentage of SCLC Incident cases. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest SCLC incident population in 2017. Lastly, Japan accounts for 21% of the 7MM patient population of SCLC.

Gender-Specific Epidemiology of Small Cell Lung Cancer- It was observed that the SCLC occurs more frequently in male population as compared to female. In 2017, several males were affected by the disease, i.e., 55% of the SCLC cases in the 7MM, in comparison to the females.

Stage-specific Incidence Cases in the United States – Among the two subtypes of SCLC for the year 2017, 25% of the cases of SCLC were appeared to have limited-stage SCLC. Furthermore, for extensive-stage SCLC, the number of cases contributes to 75% of the overall SCLC cases in the country.

Age-specific Incidence in the United States – It is estimated that approximately 34% of SCLC cases belong to age-group 65–74 years.

Scope of the Report

The Small Cell Lung Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Small Cell Lung Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Small Cell Lung Cancer

The report provides the segmentation of the Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Small Cell Lung Cancer?

The SCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, SCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted SCLC market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.