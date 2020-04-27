Car Battery Chargers Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Car Battery Chargers Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Car Battery Chargers Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Car Battery Chargers Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Car Battery Chargers market is included in the present report.

The governments of several countries have taken initiatives to bring down pollution levels by imparting rules on the usage of conventional vehicles, increasing taxes associated with it, and several other regulations. On the other hand, governments are also boosting the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles by offering attractive incentives and subsidies to the owners of such vehicles. For instance, major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai offer free registration plates to the customers of electric vehicles. In the U.S. the government has granted incentives to the customers of electric vehicles in the form of tax credits amounting to a maximum of US$ 7,500 based on the type of battery the electric vehicle uses. Such systematic efforts by the governments of various countries are boosting the growth of the electric cars market, and hence upping the demand for electric car battery chargers.

The electric car battery chargers market is rapidly growing in APEJ countries such as China – the largest market for electric car batteries in the region, India, South Korea and ASEAN countries. Electric car manufacturers are investing in increased research and development activities to spur the sales of electric cars. Efforts by manufacturers in enhancing the charging or fuelling experience is also creating a positive impact on the demand for electric car battery chargers.

Electric car battery chargers segment likely to grab high market share in Japan followed by APEJ

The electric car battery chargers segment is estimated to account for more than 90% value share in the Japan car battery chargers market by the end of 2017 and is anticipated to gain 80 BPS between 2017 and 2027. In APEJ, the electric car battery chargers segment is anticipated to account for more than 80% value share in the overall market by the end of 2017 and is likely to gain more than 200 BPS between 2017 and 2027.

