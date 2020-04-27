Global trade impact of the Coronavirus High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Overview, Top Companies, Inventive Trends and Forecast to 2031
A recent market study on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market reveals that the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The High-performance Computing (HPC) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the High-performance Computing (HPC) market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market
The presented report segregates the High-performance Computing (HPC) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market.
Segmentation of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the High-performance Computing (HPC) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the High-performance Computing (HPC) market report.
The key players covered in this study
AMD
NEC
HPE
Sugon
Fujitsu
Intel
IBM
Microsoft
Dell
Cray
Lenovo
Amazon Web Services
Rackspace
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Bio-Sciences
CAE
Defense
EDA/IT
Financial Services
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-performance Computing (HPC) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
