COVID-19: Potential impact on Modular Houses Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2029
Global Modular Houses Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Modular Houses market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Modular Houses market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Modular Houses market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Modular Houses market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Modular Houses . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Modular Houses market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Modular Houses market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Modular Houses market over the considered assessment period.
Segmentation of the Modular Houses Market
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Modular Houses market is segmented into
Ranch
Cape Cod
Others
Segment by Application
999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
Global Modular Houses Market: Regional Analysis
The Modular Houses market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Modular Houses market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Modular Houses Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Modular Houses market include:
Bouygues Construction
Lendlease Corporation
Laing O’rourke
Seikisui House
Clayton Homes
Champion
Modular Space Corporation
Daiwa House
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Algeco Scotsman
Red Sea Housing
Redman Homes
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Horizon North Logistics
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
KEE Katerra
Pleasant Valley Homes
Alta-Fab Structures
Art’s Way Manufacturing
NRB Inc.
Wernick Group
Westchester Modular Homes
Modscape
Pratt Construction Incorporated
Koma Modular
New Era Homes
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Hickory Group
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Modular Houses market
- COVID-19 impact on the Modular Houses market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Modular Houses market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
