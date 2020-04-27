Detailed Study on the Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vallourec

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Drilling Tools International

NOV

Hunting Energy Services Inc.

Stabil Drill

RDT-USA

ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd

JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc.

API Engineering Ltd.

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group

Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

Dezhou Danas Petroleum Technology Service

Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group

Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology

DP-MASTER

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low Carbon Stainless Steel

Titanium alloy

Segment by Application

Oil Drilling

Underground Thermal Well

Others

