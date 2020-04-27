Coronavirus’ business impact: Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Regional Demand, Leading Players and Forecasts to 2026
The global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5343?source=atm
segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Procedure Type
By Region
This report covers the global arthroscopy procedures and products market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global arthroscopy procedures and products market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.
By product type, the global arthroscopy procedures and products market is segmented into arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopy radiofrequency (RF) systems, arthroscopic drills and fixation systems and other arthroscopy instruments and accessories. The arthroscopic implants segment is further sub-segmented into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants and other implants. The arthroscopic implants product type segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share of the arthroscopy procedures and products market, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Increase in clinical evidences related to the safety, efficacy and economic benefits of arthroscopic implants in younger patients is expected to further boost growth of arthroscopic implants segment over the forecast period.
In terms of procedure type segmentation, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to hold more than half the global market share, and the revenue from the segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as compared to other segments.
By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and is expected to retain its position through the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, developing techniques and equipment, and increasing usage of arthroscopic instruments used in hips, shoulders, ankles and wrists procedures are factors expected to boost growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Markets in the Americas and Europe collectively accounted for over 75% revenue share of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market in 2015. The market in APAC region is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Increase in preference of arthroscopic surgeries and technological advancements in arthroscopic instruments are factors expected to fuel demand for arthroscopy products over the forecast period.
Key market players covered in this report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH and Stryker Corporation. Collaboration with partners to maintain market leadership in sports medicine in different regions, engaging in R&D activities that focus on orthopaedic surgical treatments, leveraging core expertise to strengthen business plans and acquisitions to strengthen the arthroscopy manufacturing business units in order to enhance market foothold over the next four to five years are the key strategies adopted by the arthroscopy products manufacturers.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems
Arthroscopic Resection Systems
Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems
Arthroscopic Implants
Knee Implants
Shoulder Implants
Hip Implants
Other Implants
Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems
Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems
Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories
Procedure Type
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Hip Arthroscopy
Knee Arthroscopy
Elbow Arthroscopy
Small Joints Arthroscopy
Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
Rest Of APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Each market player encompassed in the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5343?source=atm
What insights readers can gather from the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market report?
- A critical study of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market share and why?
- What strategies are the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market by the end of 2029?
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5343?source=atm
Why Choose Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Report?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Coronavirus’ business impact: Keyword Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2019 to 2029 - April 28, 2020
- Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Automated Material Handling SystemMarket 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth - April 28, 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Trauma Fixation DevicesExcessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2019-2028 - April 28, 2020