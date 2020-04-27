Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Cosmetic Skin Care Market Cosmetic Skin Care Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Cosmetic Skin Care market.
The report on the global Cosmetic Skin Care market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Cosmetic Skin Care market over the forecast period. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Cosmetic Skin Care market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Cosmetic Skin Care market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.
Cosmetic Skin Care Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Cosmetic Skin Care market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Cosmetic Skin Care market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Key players included in this report are Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, The Body Shop International plc., THALGO COSMETIC GmbH, Natura Bissé International, S.A., The Aromatherapy Company, L’Oreal Group, ESPA International Ltd., Éminence Organic Skin Care, Pevonia Global, Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC, Ascendis.co.za., Unilever, Guinot S.A., Laboratories IPRAD, SkinMedica Inc., and Obagi Medical Products, Inc., among others.
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cosmetic skin care market has been segmented as follows:
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Product Type
- Anti-Aging
- Skin Whitening
- Sensitive Skin
- Anti-Acne
- Dry Care
- Bath & Shower
- Intimate Hygiene
- Others
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Distribution Channel
- Super Markets and Hyper Markets
- Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores
- Spas
- Pharmacies
- Others
