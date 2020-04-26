Analysis of the Global Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market

Segmentation of the Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Segment by Type

Liquid Cooling

Air Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling

Segment by Application

PHEV

EV

