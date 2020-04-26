“

The report on the China Skincare market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the China Skincare market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the China Skincare market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the China Skincare market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The China Skincare market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the China Skincare market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this China Skincare market report include:

Summary

The Chinese skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms, while hand care category is expected to register the fastest value growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of skincare products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by flexible packaging and glass. L`Oreal S A, Mary Kay, Inc and Shiseido Company, Limited are the top three companies in the Chinese skincare sector, in 2019. Chongqing emerged as the largest skincare market in China, followed by Shanghai and Beijing, in 2018.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in China provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

– Per capita consumption of skincare in China was higher compared to the global level, but lower than regional level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Chinese skincare sector in 2019

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Chinese skincare sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of skincare products in China

