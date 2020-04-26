Coronavirus threat to global Extraoral Dental X-ray System Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025
In 2029, the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Extraoral Dental X-ray System market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.
In the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.
The report on the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Global Extraoral Dental X-ray System market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Extraoral Dental X-ray System market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Extraoral Dental X-ray System market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sirona
Danaher
Carestream Health
Planmeca
New Tom(Cefla)
VATECH
J.Morita
ASAHI
Villa
Yoshida
Acteon
Meyer
LargeV
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Panoramic/Cephalometric X-ray Units
Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems
Segment by Application
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Academic and Research Institutes
Forensic Laboratories
