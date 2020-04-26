The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Technical Ceramics market. Hence, companies in the Technical Ceramics market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, product, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global technical ceramics market by segmenting it in terms of material, product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for technical ceramics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material, product, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global technical ceramics market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include 3M, CeramTec, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global technical ceramics market for the base year 2018 and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Material

Oxide Ceramics

Alumina Ceramics

Titanium Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Others (including Magnesium Oxide and Sintered Fused Silica)

Non-oxide Ceramics

Alumina Nitride

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Others (including Boron Carbide and Silicon Aluminum Oxynitride)

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Product

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others (Including Advanced Coatings and Multilayer Ceramics)

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Electrical Insulators

Passive Components

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Others (including Medical Pumps and Tissue Engineering Scaffolds)

Medical

Medical Implants

Dental Ceramics

Implantable Electronic Devices

Others (including Ceramic Electronic Substrates and Temperature Co-fired Ceramics)

Automotive

Energy & Power

Others (including Chemical Products and Consumer Goods)

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, wherein technical ceramics are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the technical ceramics market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global technical ceramics market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global technical ceramics market

