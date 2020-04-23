Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market during the assessment period.

Growing demand for frozen and freeze dried starter dairy cultures from the global market for dairy ingredients is expected to result in increased investments in dairy products such as yogurt as well as fresh and fermented cheese. This has resulted in increasing focus of leading players in the global fermented dairy ingredients market to expand their culture manufacturing capacity. Also, competition in the sweeteners space has been witnessing a steady increase in the recent past. Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute obtained from the plant leaves of stevia rebaudiana and manufacturers are increasingly using this as an alternative to sugar for application in the food and beverage sector. The increasing demand for sweeteners is creating a positive impact on the overall fermented dairy ingredients market.

Increasing consumption of drinkable yogurt especially among young consumers is a primary driving factor for revenue growth of fermented dairy ingredients. Dairy ingredients add additional nutritional value and flavour to fermented products including drinkable yogurts. Drinkable yogurts have always remained popular in regions such as Central & Eastern Europe and Latin America; however, in recent years several new product launches across China, Brazil and the U.S. have resulted in increasing demand for the respective product category in the market in Asia as well.

The yogurt product type segment is anticipated to receive maximum revenue returns. Consumption of dairy products is increasing globally and consumer preferences are changing from ice-creams to yogurt and speciality cheese. For instance, as per Farm Credit Canada reports, Canada witnessed stagnant consumption of dairy products between 2005 and 2014. However, dairy products such as yogurt and cheese witnessed high growth during the said period with an increase of 34.2% and 6.4% respectively. The yogurt product type segment is anticipated to gain more than 100 BPS by 2027 when compared to 2017 owing to factors such as growing demand for milk and milk products, which includes fermented dairy products. Also, per capita spending on dairy products is expected to drive the market growth of fermented diary beverages over the forecast period. The yogurt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% among the other product type segments. In terms of attractiveness index, the cheese product type segment is expected to be the most attractive market for fermented dairy ingredients exhibiting a market attractiveness index of 1.4 over the forecast period. The flavoured milk segment followed by the yogurt segment is expected to be the second and third lucrative market respectively in the global fermented dairy ingredients market with market attractiveness index of 0.9 and 0.6 recorded during the forecast period.

