The global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global manufacturing execution system market. Some of the key players profiled in the MES market include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., Dassault Systems SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IQMS, SAP SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Atos SE, Prolink Solutions, Sage Automation, OpMetrik and Siemens AG among others.
The global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market is segmented as below:
Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Process Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Pulp and Paper
- Pharmaceutical
- Energy and Power Market
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Discrete Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics and Electrical
- Medical Devices
- Metal and Mining
- FMCG
Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Component
- Software
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration
- Maintenance
Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
